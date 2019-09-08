5K honors Louisville Water Company workers killed, injured in July accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was severely injured, and another killed when they were hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant. The incident happened July 22, and the Louisville community continues to honor them. There was a Louisville Pure Tap 5K at The Louisville Water Tower, Saturday.
More than 1,000 people ran in the 5K in honor of two hydrant workers of the Louisville Water company.
Through the exhaustion of running and music for encouragement there was a voice that echoed above it all.
Andrew Tolley admits he’s not a runner but his heart sprints every time someone dashes by.
“Anytime you can honor someone in the way that they did today, to have the truck be the base truck is a great thing,” said Tolley.
Tolley is cheering on every person who laced up to honor Chad Harper and Jimmy Stone. The two men were hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant on 23rd and Oak Street in July. Harper was injured and Stone passed away.
Tolley reminded everyone why they were pushing through the pain. His cheers got louder when he spotted his wife and daughter.
When breaths got shorter during the hills, the thought of Harper and Stone gave Andrew’s wife Dana an extra breath.
“They got themselves up every day for a purpose and that’s what I try to do too,” said Dana Pelkey.
It took a while for Tolley’s rush to get back to normal, but he would do it again for the runners who came alone, his family and for Harper and Stone.
This is the 9th year of the race and it’s held every September.
