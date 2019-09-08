Man shot to death in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a call was received about 1:35 a.m. for a shooting near South 31st Street and Garland Avenue.
Officers on the scene found the victim with several gunshot wounds.
The victim was a male in his 50s. His identity has not been released.
No suspects have been confirmed or arrests made in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.