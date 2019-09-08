Southeast Christian announces 9th campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southeast Christian Church is adding another campus.
The ninth campus will be located in Shelbyville, Kentucky on Midland Boulevard.
The 26,000 square foot campus will have a worship center with seating for 600.
"We’re eager to continue building upon existing relationship in Shelby County as we share the love of Christ,” said Executive Pastor Tim Hester. “Once the design and planning phase have been completed, we anticipate the building process will take 12-18 months.”
Southeast Christian currently has eight other locations in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
