1 dies after being ejected from vehicle on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died after a being ejected from their vehicle on the Gene Snyder Freeway.
According to police, the driver of a Toyota 4Runner was traveling north on I-265 around 8 p.m. Sunday when they tried to miss a tire in the road. The driver of the vehicle lost control and ran off the road.
That driver was ejected from the vehicle.
They were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where they died.
No one else was injured.
