Elephants at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden get firehose bath

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The elephants at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden got a special bath Monday courtesy of firefighters with Cincinnati Fire Department Ladder Co. 32.
The firehose bath kicks off Hometown Heroes Week at the Zoo.
All active fire and police personnel will receive free admission to the Zoo from Sept. 9 through Sept. 15.
Personnel who qualify for free admission include police officers, firefighters, EMTs, state troopers, correction officers, 911 dispatchers, and other professionals involved in law enforcement, investigations and emergency response.
The Zoo has also extended the offer to include active and retired members of the military.
