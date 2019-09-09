FallTALK! Monday Edition

We should make it day # 60 of 90° weather today. Yay?
In fact, we are likely to move that tally up to near 70 days over the next week based on the forecast. That would put 2019 in the top 5 count for 90 degree degrees since Louisville has kept weather records.
As you might guess, heat waves like this come will little chance for rainfall. This one will be no different. While isolated t-storms can’t be rule out starting Wednesday into Friday, coverage looks limited. The Friday chance may be the only one a bit more elevated than the rest.
The heat may tame down slightly over the weekend but it is likely to move back in after that. Today’s video will explain the setup in more detail plus a hint at the longer term as well.
