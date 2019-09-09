FORECAST: Mild nights and hot afternoons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re underway with one of the hottest weeks of the summer, with a stretch of days with highs in the mid 90s.
After a clear night with mild overnight readings in the 60s for most, we’ll see a few high, thin clouds Tuesday as highs push into the middle 90s. A slight increase in humidity Wednesday and Thursday will be noticed with highs in the middle 90s once again, and a heat index closer to 100 degrees. These numbers are close to record territory.
While we are in need of rainfall, only isolated chances (10 percent) are in the forecast before our next front arrives on Friday. This will spark a slightly better chance for a few downpours (30-percent chance) … and more assuredly will knock temperatures back into the upper 80s for Saturday. Good timing for Hometown Rising and other weekend events.
The Earliest Alert Forecast shows that temperatures will average out above normal for the next 7-14 days.
