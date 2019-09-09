FORECAST: One of hottest weeks of the summer kicks off today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cooler weekend (thank you clouds), the summer heat and humidity is building back in over the next few days.
One silver lining is that the humidity part will not be excessive, so no heat alerts are expected this week. That is about the only good news as mid 90s will feel like, well…the mid 90s.
As far rain chances go, a small risk for afternoon “pop-ups” will develop Wednesday and Thursday.
A cold front will attempt to beat down the heat for the weekend and that could come with a few t-storms. Overall, temperatures will average out above normal for the next 7-14 days.
