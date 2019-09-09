Injured Ladybird dancer undergoes surgery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL Ladybird who suffered a broken nose after a football hit her in the face underwent surgery Monday morning.
Elizabeth Scott told WAVE 3 News that she is doing fine but is in a little bit of pain.
It was a week ago during the UofL-Notre Dame game when Scott was hit in the face by a pass by Irish quarterback Ian Book that went out of bounds.
Scott says she hopes to be back dancing with the Ladybirds for the next UofL home game on Oct. 5 against Boston College.
