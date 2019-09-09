Injured Ladybird dancer undergoes surgery

Injured Ladybird dancer undergoes surgery
Elizabeth Scott, a member of the UofL Ladybirds dance team, was hurt in the Sept. 2 season opener against Notre Dame when a football hit her in the face. (Photo: Elizabeth Scott)
By Maira Ansari | September 9, 2019 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 2:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL Ladybird who suffered a broken nose after a football hit her in the face underwent surgery Monday morning.

Elizabeth Scott was injured during the Sept. 2, 2019 UofL-Notre Dame game when she was hit in the face by a pass
Elizabeth Scott was injured during the Sept. 2, 2019 UofL-Notre Dame game when she was hit in the face by a pass (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Elizabeth Scott told WAVE 3 News that she is doing fine but is in a little bit of pain.

It was a week ago during the UofL-Notre Dame game when Scott was hit in the face by a pass by Irish quarterback Ian Book that went out of bounds.

Scott says she hopes to be back dancing with the Ladybirds for the next UofL home game on Oct. 5 against Boston College.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.