LMPD meets to discuss officer shortfall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's police department met Monday morning to figure out how to deal with having fewer officers on the street.
The department meeting included LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and members of his upper command, like majors in charge of the divisions.
The department would not confirm what changes could arise from the meeting, like a possible merger between the 9th Mobile, a roaming group of officers targeting drugs and illegal guns, and the Narcotics Unit.
Jesse Halladay, a spokesperson for LMPD told WAVE 3 News that they have been discussing about possible changes due to the budget crisis.
Monday, Halladay would not say just how many fewer officers the department is bracing to lose, stating the number could fluctuate in the next year and a half. In a previous WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Investigation in July, Halladay did say they expected to have 60 fewer officers on the street. She would not say if that number was still accurate.
As part of that investigation, WAVE 3 News reported the department had lost 10% of its officer since July, 2018.
In July, Halladay stated the loss was part of a problematic national recruiting and retention trend and that the state's pension crisis was in large responsible for the number of the officers retiring.
At the time, former LMPD Officer Skylar Graudick said it wasn't just about the pension. He noted low morale among officers, heightened public scrutiny and discontentment with the city's administration of the department.
Of the 119 officers that left between July 2018 and July 2019, 68 of them resigned. Another 51 retired.
WAVE 3 News also discovered several other agencies have recently hired former LMPD Officers. A comparison found other departments, like Shepherdsville, Middletown, Jeffersontown and St. Matthews are offering higher pay, cheaper health insurance and other benefits.
Halladay said LMPD has not made any official changes yet, and when they do, they will make them public.
This story will be updated.
