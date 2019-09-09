LouCity tops 5,000 season ticket mark for new stadium opening next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Season tickets for Louisville City FC became available to the public Monday.
The two-time reigning USL champions are preparing to move into Lynn Family Stadium in Butchertown for the 2020 season.
The team announced Monday it had crossed 5,000 season ticket mark.
“The response has been tremendous,” Louisville City FC President Brad Estes said. “Our longtime season ticket members have had access for more than a month, and many of them have already selected their seats. And now that the public has access, we have already sold more than half our allotted season tickets for 2020.”
The stadium will have permanent seating for 11,700, with full capacity closer to 14,000.
“It is truly a cathedral for soccer,” Louisville City coach John Hackworth said. “The ability for our fans to be right next to the action will be a new experience.”
LouCity is currently 12-7-8 and sits in seventh place in the USL’s Eastern Conference.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.