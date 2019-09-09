Mayor Fischer heads to Washington to discuss gun control

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is in Washington D.C. this week, meeting with White House officials to discuss gun reform.
The group included nine mayors and four police chiefs from across the country.
Fischer called Monday’s meeting a “constructive exchange.”
“Americans at home are just asking us, ‘Can you do something?’” he said. “The frustration on the streets of America is palpable. The next headline, ‘Where’s the next massacre going to be?’ The daily drumbeat of death we feel in our cities. Suicide by gun. Urban violence. So Washington needs to lead, and Americans expect them to lead.”
Tuesday, the group will meet with senators on Capitol Hill to ask them to pass bipartisan legislation to expand background checks.
