Metro Council members team up to offer free breast cancer screenings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than likely, we all know someone whose life has changed due to cancer. On Monday, several women in the community had the chance to get free breast cancer screenings.
The mobile screening unit was parked outside the Glenridge Health campus off Calm River Way in Jeffersontown. Several Metro Council members sponsored the event, providing mammograms to women through UofL Hospital and the James Graham Brown Cancer Center.
“In women every year there are over 240,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S.,” Pam Cooper, from the Kentucky Cancer Program at UofL, said. “We come out and make mammograms accessible to women in the community.”
Cooper said the earlier you detect breast cancer, the more treatment options there are. Sun damage screenings also were offered on Monday. Metro Council members Kevin Kramer, Anthony Piagentini, Stuart Benson, Robin Engel sponsored the event.
