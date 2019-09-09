Overturned semi closes I-65 NB, driver arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The driver of a semi whose rig overturned forcing the closure of an interstate has been charged operating while intoxicated.
Indiana State Police say the crash happened at the 55 mile marker. The semi came to rest on its right side.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed at the 50 mile marker at Seymour due to the wreck. Traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 50 then to U.S. 31.
I-65 North is expected to be closed several hours while the investigation and cleanup take place.
