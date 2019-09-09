Overturned semi closes I-65 NB, driver arrested

Overturned semi closes I-65 NB, driver arrested
Indiana State Police have charged the driver of this semi which overturned on Interstate 65 North in Jackson County with operating while intoxicated. All northbound lanes of I-65 were blocked for several hours. (Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway | September 9, 2019 at 8:25 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 8:25 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The driver of a semi whose rig overturned forcing the closure of an interstate has been charged operating while intoxicated.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened at the 55 mile marker. The semi came to rest on its right side.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed at the 50 mile marker at Seymour due to the wreck. Traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 50 then to U.S. 31.

I-65 North is expected to be closed several hours while the investigation and cleanup take place.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.