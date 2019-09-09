Arrow Fund caring for injured dog found on side of Kentucky road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small black and white dog was found by a passerby on the side of the road in Radcliff late Sunday afternoon. The dog had damaged hind legs and was wearing a collar with a note attached saying “FREE DOG."
The woman who found the dog, Amanda Brown Barley, immediately took to social media for help, and a well-known rescue in Louisville responded.
The Arrow Fund typically steps in with emergency medical care for animals shot with guns or arrows, tied to trees and left to starve, thrown from or dragged by vehicles. This dog was different for TAF President and Founder Rebecca Eaves.
“We received a tag on Facebook, we immediately responded,” Eaves said. “A Good Samaritan found a dog on the side of the road severely injured, and what caught our attention to as this collar that says, ‘FREE DOG,’ and it just broke our hearts. And he is at Blue Pearl now, in the back being assessed at this very moment.”
Once at the vet, it was discovered the dog is a Blue Heeler and he has a broken femur as well as a possible broken pelvis, several gashes to his elbow and body and ruptured anal glands.
The Arrow Fund has named the dog “Daktari."
Daktari is on IV pain medicines, fluids and antibiotics, according to TAF, and is stabilized for the night. Further assessment and surgery is scheduled for Monday morning.
Contributions are welcome here.
Emergency treatment at any specialty vet is costly and The Arrow Fund has taken an exceptional number of severe cases this summer.
