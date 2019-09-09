Southern Indiana judge pleads guilty to charge from Indianapolis parking lot fight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clark County judge wounded in a May shooting in Indianapolis has pleaded guilty to one of seven charges he was facing in the case.
Judge Andrew Adams entered a plea agreement to a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A Misdemeanor. The other six counts were dismissed.
On June 28, a Marion County Grand Jury indicted Adams along with the two men who he and fellow Clark County Judge Brad Jacobs got into a fight with on May 1 in the parking lot of a downtown Indianapolis White Castle.
Adams and Jacobs were both shot during the altercation.
The other men indicted were Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41, both of Indianapolis. Vazquez was indicted on seven counts including battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and disorderly conduct. Kaiser was indicted on 14 counts, including aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license and disorderly conduct.
Their cases are still pending.
Adams received a suspended sentence of 365 days.
