Study: Getting a sleep divorce may save your relationship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) – A new trend is improving relationships all over WAVE Country. If your partner snores, or keeps you awake at night, it may be time to file for a sleep divorce.
Snoring spouses, restless partners, and demanding schedules are causing couples all over the world to sleep in separate rooms.
The concept is all about getting a better sleep, so you can be a better partner.
You may joke about it with your friends, or talk about it at work, but having a noisy partner at night can cause long term health problems for everyone involved.
A new study found couples who get less than seven hours of sleep a night are more likely to argue with each other, and stay mad for a longer period of time.
Stress-related inflammation is also higher, which can lead to chronic health problems like diabetes, heart disease, weight gain, poor immune response, and depression.
While sleeping in different beds isn’t a new thing experts think it’s becoming more popular, with one in four couples choosing to sleep in different beds, because more people are putting a bigger emphasis on sleep.
Getting a sleep divorce isn’t for everyone.
Skeptics say sleeping with your significant other is crucial to keeping a high level of intimacy, but supporters say you can have the best of both worlds.
They suggest spending quality time together, away from electronics, for 30 minutes before bed.
This will allow you connect emotionally, and physically without any distraction, and without the stress of worrying about getting a good nights sleep.
Studies found that most sexual activity between couples takes place between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. therefore if you’re carving out specific time to spend together in the evenings you’re able to remain connected on all levels.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.