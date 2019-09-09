UK’s Wilson Out For the Season with Knee Injury

The junior from Oklahoma City, Okla., has started all 15 games since his arrival last season. He has led Kentucky to a 12-3 record, including UK’s first winning Southeastern Conference mark since 1977 and a VRBO Citrus Bowl championship. He is one of the most historically significant quarterbacks in Kentucky annals. Starting lineups are available since 1993, however it is likely that Wilson’s 12-3 record in his first 15 starts is matched only by College Football Hall of Famer Vito “Babe” Parilli. As Kentucky’s quarterback in 1949-51, Parilli likely led his Wildcats to a 12-3 record in his first 15 starts – a 9-3 record in 1949 and a 3-0 mark to begin the 1950 season.