UPS hiring 2,600 workers in Louisville for holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced on Monday that it is looking for 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide to support the rise in package volume that lasts from November through January.
In Louisville, 2,600 positions are available, according to Public Relations Manager Jim Mayer.
Full and part-time seasonal positions are available including package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.
“We expect another record peak season this year, with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to our average of 20 million per day,” Jim Barber, Chief Operating Officer, said. “In order to make that happen, once again we’re recruiting about 100,000 people for some of the country’s best seasonal jobs.”
Thirty-five percent of UPS seasonal hires over the last three years were later hired in a permanent position, according to representatives.
Interested applicants can apply at www.upsjobs.com
