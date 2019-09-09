Vintage Fire Museum honors firefighters lost in 9/11 attacks

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Dozens showed up at Big Four Park in Jeffersonville Sunday to honor the 343 New York City Firefighters lost in the 9/11 attacks 18 years ago.
“Courage is not the absence of fear, rather the judgement that something else is more important than one's fear,” organizer Matt Bowyer quoted.
Bowyer and the Vintage Fire Museum set up a display in the park honoring the men and women who did everything they could to rescue innocent lives in the World Trade Center, including a massive flag hung from two tanker trucks.
Heartfelt speeches and poems were presented about the sacrifices firefighters make every day.
Many couldn’t believe 18 years have passed since that horrific day which changed the country as we know it.
“It seems like it was just yesterday,” Linda Finch said. “It still on this day just comes back to me. It’s still a part of us.”
Retired Louisville Firefighter, Vestal Rogers presented his poem he wrote about the connection of brotherhood all firefighters feel.
“As soon as I saw it on the news, as soon as I realized it wasn’t a movie, it really hit hard,” Rogers said. “You could see the expression on their [firefighters’] faces. they knew they weren’t coming back and a lot of them you could tell they were mumbling their prayers to their families and that’s a tough part and that’s where the guts are. They kept going.”
The presentation ended with a walk across the Big Four Bridge to show solidarity with the men and women who gave so much.
