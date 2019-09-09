WATCH LIVE: UK Coach Mark Stoops weekly news conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - As they head into Saturday's game against Florida (2-0, 0-0 SEC), Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats will do so without their starting quarterback.
The Cats (2-0, 0-0 SEC) opened the 2019 campaign with non-conference wins over Toledo and Eastern Michigan, but lost QB Terry Wilson for the season to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in the EMU game. The injury will require surgery.
You can watch Coach Stoops’s news conference in the video player below as he talks about his team and the matchup with the Gators.
