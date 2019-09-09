WaterStep, Captain’s Quarters to raise money for Hurricane Dorian relief

By WAVE3.com Staff | September 9, 2019 at 4:53 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 4:53 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Helping people in the Bahamas hit by Hurricane Dorian is as easy as enjoying good music, delicious food and cool cocktails.

Captain’s Quarters in Prospect is hosting a benefit on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The benefit includes live music from This, That & The Other and Soul Circus.

Donations go to WaterStep, a local organization that helps provide clean water to countries dealing with natural disasters.

The suggested donation at the door is $20 per person. One hundred percent of that money will go to WaterStep, and 20 percent of all sales during the event also will benefit WaterStep.

