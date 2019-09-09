Woman accused of strangling stepdaughter wants to represent herself at trial

(WAVE) - An Indiana woman accused of killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter told a judge Monday that she wants to represent herself at trial.
Amanda Carmack has been formally charged for the murder of her stepdaughter, Skylea.
Court documents show Carmack told investigators she did not remember the details of what she did to Skylea, but she remembered choking her and tying something around her neck.
She then put the girl in a trash bag and left her in a shed.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover funeral and memorial costs.
