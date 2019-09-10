Alpha Chi Omega sorority under investigation at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has confirmed the Alpha Chi Omega sorority chapter is under investigation.
University of Kentucky spokesperson Jay Blanton confirmed to Lexington television station WKYT that the university is investigating the chapter.
“There is an investigation underway that we are taking very seriously,” Blanton said.
The chapter is under investigation for allegations involving the institution’s code of conduct. The chapter will remain a registered student organization while the investigation is ongoing.
The University of Kentucky chapter was founded in 2015 and has since grown to be a large sorority on campus with more than 200 in the sorority.
The university’s sorority bid day took place last week.
WKYT has reached out to the national chapter of Alpha Chi Omega for comment. It is unknown when the University of Kentucky is expected to complete its investigation, but it said it will give the organization due process prior to any findings or sanctions.
