Arrow Fund caring for injured dog found on side of Kentucky road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small black and white dog was found by a passerby on the side of the road in Radcliff late Sunday afternoon.
The dog had damaged hind legs and was wearing a collar with a note attached saying “FREE DOG."
The woman who found the dog, Amanda Brown Barley, immediately took to social media for help, and a well-known rescue in Louisville responded.
The Arrow Fund typically steps in with emergency medical care for animals shot with guns or arrows, tied to trees and left to starve or thrown from or dragged by vehicles. This dog was different for TAF President and Founder Rebecca Eaves.
“We received a tag on Facebook; we immediately responded,” Eaves said. “A Good Samaritan found a dog on the side of the road severely injured, and what caught our attention (was) this collar that says FREE DOG, and it just broke our hearts. And he is at Blue Pearl now, in the back being assessed at this very moment.”
Once at the vet, it was discovered the dog is a Blue Heeler and he has a broken femur as well as a possible broken pelvis, several gashes to his elbow and body and ruptured anal glands.
The Arrow Fund has named the dog "Daktari."
“It just hurts to see an animal so not valued like that,” Eaves said.
Eaves said this situation represents an ongoing, escalating problem.
“People just discarding animals like trash and shooting them themselves, poisoning them, and throwing them in the ravines and it’s a problem,” she said.
Eaves said because some shelters aren’t taking owner surrenders anymore, dogs like Daktari are being abandoned.
"We need some type of solution so that some of this agony for these animals will stop," Eaves said.
Daktari underwent surgery Monday evening and is expected to make a full recovery.
The Arrow Fund accepts donations and is looking for more people willing to foster rescues.
