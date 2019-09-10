Bardstown Bourbon Company opens new Visitor Center Experience

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Another distillery is expanding in Bardstown, by adding on a new experience.
Bardstown Bourbon Company unveiled its Visitors Center Experience Tuesday.
The new Visitors Center will feature tours, cocktail classes, and exclusive tastings.
“From the beginning we’ve wanted people to enjoy bourbon, this is just rounding out what we’ve built with our restaurant, Bottle & Bond,” Director of Product Development Dan Callaway said. “We have the most technically advanced distillery in the world, 7 million proof gallons and we’re now showing a way where you can see this hands on.”
Guests can choose from multiple levels of experiences, including multiple tours with different options.
The tours will be where you can get that hands on look at the classic drink.
“This will be a different experience that will be more hands on, more sensory, more interacting with the product,” Callaway said.
The sensory experiences will allow for visitors to examine distillate, taste how it ages, and learn how to use it in finished products.
You can book tours online by visiting the Bardstown Bourbon website.
