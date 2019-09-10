FORECAST: Near-record heat this afternoon!

ALERTS
- Heat index near 100° at times this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will mark one of the hotter days of the year (so far). In fact, the record high in the city could be in jeopardy later.
The heat index will not be excessive but still expect the “feels like” temperature to reach around 100° at times in the metro this afternoon.
There is a weak front that will move in by Wednesday morning. It will try to spark a shower or downpour across southern Indiana. What is more likely will be a period of cloudy skies as it passes through.
We will break back out into sunshine in the afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs will return into the 90s.
While most will miss the rain with the Wednesday front, there is another chance Friday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will only drop slightly over the weekend. Hang in there!
