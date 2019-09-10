FORECAST: Sweltering week ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another quiet day is in store for WAVE Country as high pressure continues to dominate our weather.
Sunshine and southwesterly winds guide afternoon temperatures into the low to mid-90s.
Overnight lows fall into the 60s in most locations with lower 70s in the Louisville Metro.
Tomorrow and Thursday feature highs in the low to mid-90s, slightly higher humidity and a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
A cold front brings scattered showers to the region Friday afternoon and evening. There will not be much cool air behind this front. Highs fall into the mid to upper 80s Saturday before returning to the 90s next week.
