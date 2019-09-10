Hoosiers host #6 Ohio State on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana (2-0) takes a major step up in competition on Saturday. The Hoosiers host #6 Ohio State (2-0).
The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 75-12-5 and have won 24 straight over IU. Since 1951, Indiana’s only wins came in 1987 and 1988.
“There is no question there’s heightened sense of intensity and focus and urgency that’s created because of who it is and the fact that it’s a conference game,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said on Monday. “I think everybody understands that and our older guys have to help our younger guys realize that, in how we prepare.”
One of those younger guys is starting quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., a redshirt freshman.
In the first two games, Penix has completed 38 of his 60 passes for 523 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
“They’re a great team, but we’re going to come out and compete,” Penix said. “We’ve been watching film already. We’re just going to come out and compete, push, work extremely hard. It’s just another game for us, and it’s a big one.”
“They’re typical Ohio State, very, very big, physical and explosive on both sides of the football,” Allen said. “Very dominant up front and they’ve really overwhelmed their first two opponents.”
Ohio State beat Cincinnati 42-0 on Saturday. Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 52-0.
The Hoosiers and Buckeyes kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Memorial Stadium
