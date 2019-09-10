I-71 North back open following crash in Oldham County

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 71 re-opened just before 3 p.m. Thursday after a semi filled with trash overturned and caught fire Tuesday.
The accident happened just before the La Grange exit in Oldham County, at about mile marker 19, around 10 a.m.
The tractor trailer rolled over into the median.
Northbound I-71 traffic was diverted at the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265/KY 841). The detour took drivers to U.S. 42 into and through Oldham County before using KY 153 to rejoin I-71 North at the Pendleton exit (Exit 28).
It’s not clear if there were any injuries.
