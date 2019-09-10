JCPS ‘votes unanimously’ to increase property taxes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a 1.1-cent increase on its local property tax rates.
The district tweeted out that it would raise the tax rate from 72.5 cents to 73.6 cents on real and personal property.
The spike would translate into an $11-a-year ($.92 a month) increase for an owner of a $100,000 home.
The move is aimed at generating more than $44 million in additional revenue for the current school year.
