Kentucky Derby Festival names new president and CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After an extensive nationwide search a long-time Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) staffer has been chosen to be the new president and CEO.
Matt Gibson, who has been with the non-profit organization for 22 years, will move into his new role as president after he served as the organization’s Vice President of Events since 2003.
In his new role, Gibson will be responsible for the overall and financial direction of the organization.
“This truly is a lifelong dream. My job at the Kentucky Derby Festival has always been a labor of love, and I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Gibson said in a release announcing his hiring. “We already have the best team in town. I look forward to continue working alongside them and leading them, as we take the Festival to new heights.”
Gibson will takeover the position held by current President and CEO Mike Berry, who will retire in October after 33 years.
“I know I’m leaving the Festival in good hands,” said Berry. “Matt was my first hire after being named President in 1997. His passion for the Festival and the community will serve him well in this new role.”
Gibson will be officially introduced as KDF President and CEO in October at the festival’s headquarters.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.