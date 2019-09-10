Lt. Gov. Hampton’s request to re-instate fired staffers denied

(WAVE) - A state judge has denied Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton’s request for an immediate order to re-instate two of her fired staffers.
Hampton’s chief of staff Steve Knipper and administrative assistant Adrienne Southworth were fired this year, both by the Gov. Matt Bevin administration.
Hampton filed the lawsuit, claiming that the Bevin administration violated her rights as lieutenant governor.
The lawsuit had asked a judge to declare that only the lieutenant governor has the authority to hire and fire staff for that office.
The second part of the lawsuit asked for Knipper and Southworth to get their jobs back.
