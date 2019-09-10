Record number of concerts leads to unprecedented profit at Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The KFC Yum! Center is celebrating a record-breaking year in Downtown Louisville.
The arena hosted a record 29 concerts in the 2018/2019 fiscal year. That included nine sold-out events. Metallica in March 2019 was the venue’s top-selling concert of all time with 23,084 tickets sold.
The previous record was set during the 2016/2017 fiscal year when the arena hosted 28 concerts.
Between concerts, family events and UofL Men’s and Women’s basketball games, just under one million people visited the KFC Yum! Center.
The arena authority reports an unprecedented net operating profit.
