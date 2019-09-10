Rene Boucher: Man who attacked Rand Paul could get more jail time

(WAVE) - The man who attacked Sen. Rand Paul at his Bowling Green home could end up serving more time than originally planned.
Rene Boucher pleaded guilty to attacking a member of Congress, and was sentenced to 30 days.
He’s already served it.
But federal prosecutors appealed, arguing it was too lenient, since guidelines call for a sentence of 21 to 27 months.
Judges found the 30-day sentence was unreasonable, so they tossed it out.
The attack happened in November 2017.
Paul broke several ribs, and recently had surgery to have part of his lung removed.
A new court date for Boucher hasn’t been set.
