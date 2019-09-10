Rene Boucher: Man who attacked Rand Paul could get more jail time

The man who attacked Sen. Rand Paul at his Bowling Green home could end up serving more time than originally planned.
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 9, 2019 at 10:17 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 10:17 PM
Rene Boucher (Source: Warren County Regional Jail)
(WAVE) - The man who attacked Sen. Rand Paul at his Bowling Green home could end up serving more time than originally planned.

Rene Boucher pleaded guilty to attacking a member of Congress, and was sentenced to 30 days.

He’s already served it.

But federal prosecutors appealed, arguing it was too lenient, since guidelines call for a sentence of 21 to 27 months.

Judges found the 30-day sentence was unreasonable, so they tossed it out.

The attack happened in November 2017.

Paul broke several ribs, and recently had surgery to have part of his lung removed.

A new court date for Boucher hasn’t been set.

