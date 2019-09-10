Rick Pitino returns to Louisville, aims to reclaim $38.7 million from contract voided after 2017 termination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Disgraced former University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino is back in Louisville.
Pitino arrived at the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning to attend a settlement conference regarding his lawsuit against the UofL Athletic Association.
Pitino sued the association for breach of contract after his October 2017 firing in the midst of the FBI’s pay-for-play investigation. The scandal rocked several high-profile college basketball programs, most notably UofL, whose 2013 national championship was vacated following “Strippergate,” another scandal that took place on Pitino’s watch.
The last time Pitino stepped foot in the federal courthouse was in 2011, when Karen Sypher was convicted of trying to extort millions of dollars from the Hall of Fame basketball coach. Now, Pitino is trying to recover what he and his lawyers say is $38.7 million, money voided from his contract following his termination for what UofL said was just cause.
“Go in there with a positive attitude,” Pitino told reporters gathered outside the courthouse.
Pitino’s most recent Twitter activity showed him at the Miami Dolphins season opener on Sunday, then having dinner at Jeff Ruby’s Louisville restaurant on Monday night.
Lunch was brought in to Tuesday’s mediation hearing, ordered by a judge who asked both sides to try to settle the matter on their own.
Media was not allowed inside the hearing.
