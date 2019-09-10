Semi crash closes I-71 North in Oldham County

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed before the La Grange exit in Oldham County after a semi filled with trash overturned and caught fire.
The accident happened at the at the 19 mile marker around 10 a.m. The tractor trailer rolled over into the median.
Northbound I-71 traffic is being diverted at the Buckner exit (Exit 18). By following the detour drivers will be able to rejoin I-71 North at the La Grange exit (Exit 22).
The closure is expected to last into the early afternoon hours.
