Semi crash closes I-71 North in Oldham County

Semi crash closes I-71 North in Oldham County
A semi filled with trash overturned and caught fire on Interstate 71 in Oldham County closing the highway. (Source: Oldham Era/Oldham County Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway | September 10, 2019 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 11:59 AM

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed before the La Grange exit in Oldham County after a semi filled with trash overturned and caught fire.

The accident happened at the at the 19 mile marker around 10 a.m. The tractor trailer rolled over into the median.

Northbound I-71 traffic is being diverted at the Buckner exit (Exit 18). By following the detour drivers will be able to rejoin I-71 North at the La Grange exit (Exit 22).

The closure is expected to last into the early afternoon hours.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.