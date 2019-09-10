2 wounded in expressway shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Interstate 264.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. while the victims were inside a car on the Poplar Level Road ramp.
The victims, both men, were shot multiple times. They were brought to University of Louisville Hospital and are listed as stable.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
