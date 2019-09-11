Another sexual assault lawsuit filed against Omni Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fourth woman has filed a lawsuit against the Omni Hotel claiming she was sexually assaulted by a massage therapist who worked for the hotel.
Back in August, three other woman filed a lawsuit against Colin Stephenson.
The dates for the assaults range from August of 2018 to June of 2019.
The lawsuits allege Stephenson touched them inappropriately during the times they had booked appointments for massages at the Omni’s Mokara Spa.
The lawsuits also claim the Omni should have known that Stephenson had been sued previously for unwanted sexual touching during a massage and was fired from Massage Envy J-Town for past predatory actions.
When WAVE 3 News reported on the first three lawsuits, the Kristen Cadenhead with Omni Hotels & Resorts released the following statement:
“Every job applicant at Omni who may have direct contact with guests is vetted by criminal background check before hiring, and each hire must complete thorough training. We are committed to the safety and security of all our guests.”
