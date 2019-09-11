30 displaced from their homes following fire at apartment building

Jefferson County Fire crews were called to the 4400 block of Newport Road at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Jefferson County Fire)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 10, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty firefighters were needed to put out a blaze at a Buechel apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Jefferson County Fire crews were called to the 4400 block of Newport Road at about 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found thick black smoke coming from the basement, and multiple people needing to be rescued.

Eight occupants were rescued from the building.

As of 9 p.m., 30 occupants had been displaced from the building, according to a statement from a Jefferson County Fire spokesman.

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

