Dozens of events around WAVE Country remember the lives lost on 9/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were dozens of events all around WAVE Country and the state on Wednesday, commemorating the 18-year-anniversary of the attacks against the United States.
Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the attacks, which continue to devastate the nation almost two decades later.
One year following the solemn day, former President George W. Bush declared 9/11 be deemed Patriot Day, encouraging people across the world to volunteer, spread kindness and attend memorial services in order to honor the lives lost.
In Fort Knox, a ceremony was held at Fire Station 1, at the fire station’s 9/11 memorial monument, where a piece of the steel IBeam from the World Trade Center is set in Granite.
At the Greenwood Cemetery in Louisville, local volunteers helped clean up the cemetery, where Civil war soldiers, state university founders, legendary pastors and veterans are buried. The National Association of Black Veterans helped organize the cleanup.
At Paul Mitchell The School, first responders and military got free haircuts. The school says it’s a small way of showing their gratitude to those who keep the community safe.
“We are very big on giving back to the community, this is a huge event for the country so we want to do our part here in Louisville and go those in our community something special from us,” admissions leader Tarryn McCray said.
The salon is offering the free haircuts all week long.
The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in La Grange is honoring 9/11 with a free movie night for showings of World Trade Center (PG-13) and United 93 (R). Gates are set to open at 7 p.m. and the first film will start at 8:30 p.m. The second movie is expected to start at 10:50 p.m. Donations will be accepted for Crusade for Children.
