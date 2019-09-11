FallTALK! Wednesday Edition

Rain chances remain low, temperatures remain high.
There is a chance to still match or break record highs all the way into Monday of next week. The only day we’ll likely see a “drop” looks to be Saturday. At a cooling 90°...
There is a risk for an isolated t-storm this afternoon. Even low risk (if anything) Thursday.
Friday will actually feature a bit higher of a rain chance as a cold front moves in. As of now, the more north/west of Louisville you are, the greater that potential. Otherwise, hot and dry.
As I mentioned above, Saturday will only feature a slight drop before we are back into the mid/upper 90s Sunday and Monday.
After Monday, the forecast will highly depend on how a tropical wave develops in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. There is a chance this could travel northward into WAVE Country as a rain-producer. That would be good in terms of the drought and for temperatures.
If the tropical leftovers miss us, the heat wave will likely continue until a stronger cold front moves in at the end of next week.
At least we are seeing signs of a shake-up coming our way. Stay tuned!
