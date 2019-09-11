First responders talk about how 9/11 changed their lives and how they view their jobs

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Remembering 9/11, local first responders say they prepare daily to face similar dangers.
“When the bells go off, we go,” New Albany Firefighter Kyle Mayfield said. “There’s no magic answer to it. When people need us, we show up and help.”
In Clarksville, first responders from surrounding jurisdictions remember the police and firefighters who gave everything trying to save others.
“Thinking about what was going through their head makes me want to do my job better,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said. “And just be able to help people and serve people in a better way.”
The 18th anniversary of 9/11 is particularly significant for first responders who were very young at the time.
Jeffersonville Police Patrolman Chris Fuller was in junior high, just thinking about becoming a police officer when the attacks happened..
“9/11 definitely solidified that moment,” Fuller said about his decision to enter law enforcement.
Jeffersonville Police Corporal Amber Tharp was in 8th grade when the attacks happened.
“It affected everything I did from there on out,” Tharp said. “I joined the military shortly after as soon as I could. And the military led to this job and where I’m standing today.”
