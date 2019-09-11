FORECAST: Hot, dry weather continues

ALERTS
- THIS WEEK THROUGH MONDAY: Record Heat with Heat index near 100° at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds give an indication that we have a bit more moisture in the atmosphere Wednesday, however, rain chances will remain slim.
Highs were back in the low to mid 90s today with a heat index not far from 100 degrees. Evening and overnight temperatures will be slower to drop with the increased humidity, with lows falling into the mid 70s in the city and only slightly cooler in the suburbs.
Thursday will deliver another partly sunny day with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. The record high for Sept. 12 was set back in 1897 at 100 degrees. That record may be safe thanks to the moisture content of the atmosphere.
By Friday we’ll be watching a “cold” front approaching by later afternoon and during the evening. You can expect a broken line of showers and thunderstorms to move through parts of WAVE Country. The best potential looks to be north/west of Louisville. The front will only drop our temperatures slightly Saturday before the heat surges back Sunday.
We’ll need to monitor a tropical low moving into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It has the potential to send us rain early next week.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.