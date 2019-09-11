FORECAST: Near-record heat remains in the forecast

ALERTS
- THIS WEEK THROUGH MONDAY: Record Heat with Heat index near 100° at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds are slowing down the heating as expected this morning, however increasing amounts of sunshine will soon push most areas back into the 90s. The delay should keep our record high of 97° safe today but we won’t be far from it.
As partly sunny skies return, an isolated shower or t-storm could develop. Most areas will continue to stay dry.
The heat will remain intense Thursday and most of Friday as well. The one change Friday will be a “cold” front moving in by evening. A line of thunderstorms will be possible as a result with the better potential north and west of Louisville. The front will only drop our temperatures slightly Saturday before the heat surges back Sunday.
We’ll need to monitor a tropical low moving into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It has the potential to send us rain early next week. Stay tuned!
