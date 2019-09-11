FORECAST: Near-record heat the rest of the week

ALERTS
- THIS WEEK THROUGH MONDAY: Record Heat with Heat index near 100° at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We tied the record high today of 97 degrees set back in 1897 with a heat index hovering around 100 degrees.
Overnight temperatures will stay warm in the mid 70s in the city and only slightly cooler in the suburbs.
Thursday will deliver another partly sunny day with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. The record high for Thursday was set back in 1897 at 100 degrees. That record may be safe thanks to the moisture content of the atmosphere.
By Friday we’ll be watching a “cold” front approaching by later afternoon and during the evening. You can expect a broken line of showers and thunderstorms to move through parts of WAVE Country. The best potential looks to be north/west of Louisville.
The front will only drop our temperatures slightly Saturday before the heat surges back Sunday.
A break from the heat and dry weather may come mid next week with the potential for some tropical moisture. We’ll be watching the tropical low moving into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and its potential track. Fingers crossed!
