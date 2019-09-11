JCPS students named 2020 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) is celebrating more than 35 students who have been named 2020 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program on Wednesday.
“JCPS continues producing some of the best and brightest students in the state and country, and the achievements and hard work of these accomplished students are an example of that,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “They are leaders – both in our schools and our community."
The students from Ballard High, duPont Manual High, and Eastern High will compete for scholarships worth more than $31 million.
The JCPS semifinalists are:
- Ballard High School: Kyra Lyvers and Bennett Wilson
- duPont Manual High School: Naren Alluri, Sarah Bogan, Hayden Brown, Abhishek Chaudhary, Kamal Chilukuri, Benjamin Gediman, Shashidhar Gollamudi, Lilly Gonzalez, Laine Hirn, William Holland, Jia-En Hu, Leo Hughes, Andrew Kook, Donovan Liem, Maxwell Martin, Emma Martinez-Morison, Madeline Mattheu, Sanya Mehta, Elif Ozyurekoglu, Bhavana Pavuluri, Aysha Puzhakkaraillath, Yizhen Quan, Shyam Ravishanker, Pranav Senthilvel, Shreshth Srivastava, Raymond Suo, Ethan Tate, Kenneth Tien, Christian Tingle, Sai Nikhil Vangala, Caroline Youdese and Felicia Zhong
- Eastern High School: Harrison Evans, Jackson Jones, and Matthew Mitchell
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and their high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received, according to JCPS.
Of the 16,000 semifinalists, only 15,000 students advance to the finalist level. The National Merit Scholarship Corp. will announce finalists next year.
