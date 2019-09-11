Landmark Dental Care to host free dentistry day on Saturday

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) -Residents in the Floyds Knobs community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Landmark Dental Care this weekend.
On Saturday, Dr. Keegan Bakus, Dr. Joshua Young and team at Landmark Dental Care will be improving the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.
During Free Dentistry Day, cleanings, fillings, and extractions will be provided to patients on Saturday, September 14, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 411 LaFollette Station N. in Floyds Knob. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call 812-923-8871 or click here.
