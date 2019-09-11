MSD’s Portland water basin now in service

The basin has a unique shape, as it is MSD’s only circular basin. It is also underground and invisible to the public. Above ground are a control building and parking area for MSD vehicles. The project replaced a gravel lot used by Louisville Metro Parks for storage. Surrounding and over the basin site, the gravel lot has been replaced by a grassy lawn and rain garden, which contains native plant species providing pollinator habitat. Other amenities in the park as a result of the basin project are a newly paved roadway, which has curves added to slow traffic. And a sidewalk connecting Northwestern Parkway with the park.