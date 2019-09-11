Multiple events in WAVE Country honoring victims of 9/11 attacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year marks 18 years since four planes were hijacked by terrorists on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the attacks, which continue to devastate the nation almost two decades later.
One year following the solemn day, former President George W. Bush declared 9/11 be deemed Patriot Day, encouraging people across the world to volunteer, spread kindness and attend memorial services in order to honor the lives lost.
Below are a number of ways to participate in WAVE Country:
- Mission BBQ locations are providing a free sandwich to fire crews, police officers and all other first responders. Find your nearest location and its operating hours here.
- The National Association of Black Veterans will host a clean-up event at Greenwood Cemetery from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Fort Knox will honor 9/11 victims during a Patriot Day ceremony at Fire Station No. 1 beginning at 8:15 a.m.
- Luhr Elementary on Fegenbush Lane has plans to incorporate its students in a flag ceremony on Wednesday morning. It will begin at 8:46 a.m., which is the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center 18 years ago.
- The Paul Mitchell School on North Hurstborne Parkway in Louisville is offering free haircuts to first responders for the entire week surrounding 9/11. In addition, students will be shown a video focusing on the unity of the country after the horrific events.
- Mayor Fischer plans to thank first responders for their sacrifice and service at YouthBuild at 800 S. Preston Street around 1 p.m.
- House of Boom is hosting a fundraiser for the Middletown Anchorage Fire Department and first responders from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in La Grange will honor 9/11 with a free movie night for showings of World Trade Center (PG-13) and United 93 (R). Gates are set to open at 7 p.m. and the first film will start at 8:30 p.m. The second movie is expected to start at 10:50 p.m. Donations will be accepted for Crusade for Children.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.